Centre to release up to 80% disputed amount to contractors

To bring quick finality to contractual disputes in which the Centre or its agencies is a litigant, the finance ministry on Wednesday circulated a draft one-time settlement scheme under which up to 80% of the disputed amount would be released to the contractors.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the scheme in the Budget on February 1–Vivad se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes) – proposing a graded settlement term depending on the pendency level of the dispute.

The scheme was conceptualised given the huge backlog of disputes and litigation, which not only hold back fresh investment but are also reducing the ease of doing business with the government.

Only disputes where the claim for proceedings (either to Court or for Arbitration or Conciliation) was submitted by the contractor on or before September 30, 2022, and Arbitral Tribunal/ Committee for Conciliation etc. for the specific case has been already notified by the procuring entity would be eligible for settlement through this scheme. Disputes having only financial claims against the procuring entities will be settled through this scheme.

“To settle contractual disputes of government and government undertakings, wherein the arbitral award is under challenge in a court, a voluntary settlement scheme with standardized terms will be introduced. This will be done by offering graded settlement terms depending on the pendency level of the dispute,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

If a Court order is passed, the Centre or its agencies would release 80% of the net amount awarded would be released to the contractor even if the case was in further appeal. The release would be 60% if an arbitral award passed, 30% in ongoing disputes in Court/Arbitral Tribunal and 20% in other ongoing litigations.

The scheme will be implemented through Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which shall provide an online functionality for the same and the contractor has to file his case for resolution within three months from a specified date.