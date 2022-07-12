Centre tightens norms for use of mineral funds

The Centre has tightened the criteria for use of district mineral funds to ensure they are used for the specified purpose, that is redevelopment of areas and people affected by mining activities.

The district mineral foundations (DMFs) will now have to prepare a five-year perspective plan to ensure systematic development of the area affected by mining-related activities using the fund accrued from miners’ contribution as a percentage of royalty.

“It has been observed that for complete coverage of all affected people and areas in a systematic way and time-bound manner, long-term planning is required. It is necessary that perspective plans are prepared and implemented in a manner to ensure systematic development of the area and people,” the Centre said in a recent advisory to states.

The Mining and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act, 2015, mandates every state to set up DMFs in each mining-affected area. Leaseholders are required to contribute to the not-for-profit DMFs between 10 and 30% of the royalty, in addition to the royalty paid to state governments.

As per the mines ministry’s website, Rs 64,000 crore has been collected in the DMFs till May, of which around 51% or Rs 33,000 crore has been spent for area and people’s development in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other mineral-rich states.

As per the DMF guidelines issued by the Centre, 60% of the fund needs to be used for high priority works such as drinking water supply, health, education, sanitation among others; while the rest 40% can be used in “other priority work” such as physical infrastructure, irrigation, energy and watershed development among others.

The utilisation of the fund has so far not been systematic. Instances of fund diversion have also been reported. The new directions are intended at streamlining the usage to ensure organised development.

As per the new direction, DMFs shall have conduct a baseline survey through universities or renowned organisations or agencies to formulate a perspective plan. Gram sabha or local bodies may aid in preparation of needs assessment reports.

“Based on the findings and gaps as identified through the baseline survey or any such survey, the DMF shall prepare a strategy for five years and the same shall be included in the perspective plan. The five-year plan shall be prepared taking into account current balance available and likely accrual to the DMF over the period of five years. The five-year perspective plan shall be disaggregated into year-wise action plans,” the Centre said.

The plan shall have separate sections on all priority sectors, like drinking water, heath, education, welfare of women and children, and other sectors like roads and irrigation, it said, adding that the five-year perspective plan shall be approved by the DMF’s governing body and displayed on its website.

While the MMDR Act provides that the combination and functions of the DMF shall be prescribed by the states, the Centre has the power to give directions regarding composition and utilisation of funds.