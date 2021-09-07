Export of country’s agricultural and allied products in FY21 increased 17.34% to $41.25 billion, y-o-y, and the government is confident of maintaining this growth momentum in the current fiscal as well.

The Centre targets to create a database of 8 crore farmers in next four months after compiling details of as many as 5.5 crore farmers benefitted under different central schemes like PM-Kisan, soil health card and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

Addressing chief ministers and agriculture ministers of as many as 15 states, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar emphasised that the central and state governments must work together for agriculture to give a boost to the economy. He urged states to allow linkage of Centre’s database with land record, which would help orient schemes more effectively.

Talking about digital agriculture, the minister asked states to study the Karnataka model and adopt it in their own state. Held via video conferencing on Monday, the first day of the two-day conference was attended by agriculture ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Goa. Some chief ministers were also present in the meeting.

Tomar told the states about importance of upgradation of the beneficiary database for the success of any central scheme. The minister also said that with the establishment of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), FPOs, PACS, mandis and start-ups will get loans easily.

Speaking on the occasion, commerce and food minister Piyush Goyal said: “India has emerged as a trusted export partner and there is further scope for improvement of agri-exports.” He emphasised that the infrastructure needs to be strengthened for storage and warehousing.

