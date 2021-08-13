Centre, states to allocate Rs 3 lakh crore for education, nutritional support

The ministries of education and women & child development will work together to implement the Samagra Siksha 2.0 scheme in the next five years. Pradhan said the Centre and state governments will collectively allocate Rs 3 lakh crore to implement the scheme.

For India to have a productive workforce, it is imperative to revamp the sectors of education and skill development, Dharmendra Pradhan, education and skill development minister, said on Thursday. He also said the government is planning to bring all children above the age of three into the formal education system.

“For the first time, the government has combined the education and skill departments, creating a new approach for good livelihoods and for better implementation of policies,” he said.

The minister said the government’s primary agenda is to ensure implementation of the National Education Policy at the ground level. Plans are also afoot to bring all children above the age of three into the formal education system and plan for about twenty years of their education.

At present, around 15 crore children and youths between the ages of three and 23 are out of this system. Pradhan said the change is necessary to ensure a productive workforce.

DCM Shriram chairman Ajay S Shriram suggested implementing an urban employment guarantee programme, giving impetus to skill development courses for labour-intensive industries, extending the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana beyond the pandemic, including the components on training and entrepreneurship in school curriculum, and setting up an accelerated digital skilling programme.

“The energy of our youth needs to be channelised through education and skill development, preparing them for newer job and entrepreneurship opportunities. This will drive India’s future growth,” he said.