Centre, states must cooperate in improving coal production, supply, says Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal has said the central and state government agencies must work in tandem to improve coal output and supply. Goyal, who holds railways and coal portfolios, made this statement while reviewing issues of production and evacuation of the dry fuel in a joint meeting with officials from ministries of coal and railways, as well as East Coast Railway (ECoR), Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) and the Odisha government here on Monday, an ECoR release said.

To improve the production and supply of coal, Goyal stressed on cooperation and mutual understanding of various agencies from the central and state governments, it said. This would give a strong message to potential investors and business interests regarding a positive industrial and investment climate in the state, he said. While officials of MCL listed issues pending with the railways and state government, ECoR gave a presentation on road map for achieving more than 55 rakes per day at Talcher collieries and actionable points and assistance required from MCL and the state government, the release said.

Stating that cleanliness of toilets will continue to remain a priority area, Goyal called upon all ‘Swachhagrahis’ to take this on a mission mode. “The focus on clean toilets is the humblest tribute we can pay to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary,” he added.

Taking stock of all the mechanised laundries coming up in ECoR zone, Goyal was happy to note successful installations of wi-fi at stations in tribal areas. The minister also visited the state’s coal belt to inspect mining operations in both the Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields of MCL.