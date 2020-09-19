Centre says rural jobs scheme won’t be starved of funds

As per the MG-NREGS dashboard, the Centre has released Rs 61,071 crore to states so far in the current fiscal.

The Centre on Friday reaffirmed its commitment of making funds available under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Schemes (MG-NREGS) to states and union territories (UTs), keeping in view the rising demand for work.

In order to meet additional demand for work due to return of workers from urban areas to rural areas, the government has allocated an additional Rs 40,000 crore to the budgeted estimates of Rs 61,500 crore for the current fiscal under MG-NREGS.

“MG-NREGS is a demand-driven wage employment programme. Release of funds to states/UTs under MG-NREGS is a continuous process and the Centre is committed to making funds available to the states/UTs keeping in view the demand for work,” rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The ministry seeks additional fund for MG-NREGS as and when required for meeting the demand for work on the ground, he added.

Under the scheme, a rural household is provided with 100 days of wage employment in a financial year whose adult member volunteers to do unskilled manual work.

In a separate reply, Tomar said there had been a 52.11% increase in generation of person days during the April-August period of the current fiscal to 199.59 crore over the same period last fiscal. In the first five months of the current fiscal, 14.89 crore households demanded work compared with 10.5 crore in 2019-20 and 9.32 crore in 2018-19.