  • MORE MARKET STATS

Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant

By: |
December 9, 2020 7:27 PM

The Finance Commission provides a mechanism for the Centre to compensate for revenue loss incurred by states, which is referred to as post devolution revenue deficit grant.

A similar amount was released as grant for April-November months of the current financial year.

The Centre on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant.

“Based on the 15th Finance Commission interim recommendations, the Govt released Rs 6,195.08 crore on 9th December 2020 to 14 States on account of the 9th equated monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant,” Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

Related News

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are the states to whom the amount has been released.

A similar amount was released as grant for April-November months of the current financial year.

The Finance Commission provides a mechanism for the Centre to compensate for revenue loss incurred by states, which is referred to as post devolution revenue deficit grant.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Centre releases Rs 6195 crore to 14 states as instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Annual budgetary support of Rs 2,500 cr needed to support cashless payments via BHIM-UPI: Report
2Modi’s WiFi revolution: Cabinet okays setting WiFi across country
3Govt approves submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands