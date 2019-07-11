Centre launches fertiliser DBT 2.0 initiatives

In October 2017, the government had rolled out DBT for fertiliser.

The government has rolled out new point of sales (PoS) software and desktop version of the PoS machine with added features like Soil Health Card (SHC) data as part of what it termed as DBT 2.0 in fertiliser subsidy with the long-term objective of transferring the sop directly into the bank accounts of farmers.

Minister of state (MoS) for fertiliser Mansukh L Mandaviya said, “Today we are giving subsidy directly to companies. Time will come, we will give directly to farmers.” Launching the new initiatives, fertiliser minister DV Sadananda Gowda said these measures are aimed at further improving the DBT system and the government would take more such initiatives in the coming months.

In October 2017, the government had rolled out DBT for fertiliser.

But unlike other schemes, the subsidy is being transferred to fertiliser companies on the basis of actual sales taking place at retail outlets which are captured through the PoS machines.

The government has also made Aadhaar Card mandatory for sales of subsidised fertiliser to check duplication and diversion.

The DBT 2.0 initiatives — a dashboard with details of fertiliser supply, availability and requirement at national, state and district level — are advanced version of PoS software and a desktop PoS version. The government has been able to curb leakage and black marketing of fertilisers because of DBT, Gowda said.

The PoS machines have been installed in 2.24 lakh retail fertiliser shops in the country. Now, the desktop PoS version will work as an alternative in case there is a technical glitch in the PoS device.