Centre disburses Rs 2,071cr loan for 4,000-odd projects so far under Agri Infra fund

Out of 8,488 projects sanctioned so far, a maximum of 1,954 projects were from Madhya Pradesh, followed by 1,424 projects in Andhra Pradesh, 900 projects in Karnataka, 684 projects in Uttar Pradesh, 654 projects from Rajasthan and 555 projects in Maharashtra.
The government has so far disbursed Rs 2,071 crore for 4,003 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.
Tomar, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said a total of 8,488 projects have been sanctioned under the scheme so far with a loan amount of Rs 6,098 crore.
“Out of which, Rs 2,071 crores have been disbursed for 4,003 projects,” he said.
Out of 8,488 projects sanctioned so far, a maximum of 1,954 projects were from Madhya Pradesh, followed by 1,424 projects in Andhra Pradesh, 900 projects in Karnataka, 684 projects in Uttar Pradesh, 654 projects from Rajasthan and 555 projects in Maharashtra.
About 5,067 projects sanctioned belonged to primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACs), 2,576 projects of agri-entrepreneurs, 685 projects of individual farmers, 61 projects of farmer producer organizations and 53 projects belonged to start-ups, showed the data placed before the Lower House.
The agriculture infrastructure fund set up in 2020 aims at providing a medium-long term debt financial facility till 2025-26 for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and financial support.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.