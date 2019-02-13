Centre collects Rs 550 crore from equalisation levy in FY18

By: | Updated: February 13, 2019 6:58 AM

The government is currently considering the threshold for establishing significant economic presence of a non-resident in India.

mutual funds, MF, equity MF, systematic investment plan, SIP, retail investors, SIP inflow, foreign portfolio investors, FPIs, stock markets, mutual fund houses, asset management companies, AMCs

The Centre has collected more than Rs 550 crore in FY18 from the equalisation levy, MoS for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in in Parliament on Tuesday. Currently, a 6% tax is charged on consideration exceeding Rs 1 lakh in a year for digital services provided to Indian resident by a firm not having permanent establishment (PE) in the country.

“Further, the introduction of taxation based on significant economic presence is also expected to increase tax collection as it seeks to widen the tax base in India by establishing business connection and charging to tax income earned by digital businesses which operate out of jurisdictions with which India has not entered into a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA),” he said.

Also Read: Outstanding tax demand rose 45% in last 4 years

The government is currently considering the threshold for establishing significant economic presence of a non-resident in India. However, in respect of digital businesses operating out of jurisdictions with which India has already entered into a DTAA, significant economic presence will only be effective after renegotiation of such DTAA which will be based on international consensus, the Parliament reply said.

“If digital businesses operated by non-residents are structured to artificially avoid establishment of a “business connection” or “permanent establishment” in India, including by way of claiming the activities carried out in India to be preparatory or auxiliary in nature, the GAAR provisions under the I-T Act may become applicable to the income of such digital businesses in India,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Centre collects Rs 550 crore from equalisation levy in FY18
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition