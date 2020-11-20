Centre asks states to waive trade fee on e-NAM platform

The APMCs of Maharashtra witnessed the loss of 25-30% in their incomes between June and August this year as compared to their earnings for the same period a year ago due to lower arrivals.

After the three new central laws that allow barrier-free trading of agriculture commodities across the country, the Centre has been asking states to reduce the mandi tax to 0.5%, so that the market yards controlled by agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) become competitive. As a first step, at least the market fees on the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) platform must be reduced, the Centre has told the states.

“Ideally, there should be no market fees on e-NAM after the new laws. However, since the e-NAMs were created to bring mandis under one platform, the market fees charged by mandis remained payable from its inception. Unless the states agree, the market fees cannot be waived off,” said a senior official of the agriculture ministry.

Mandi fees and other imposts are levied in the aggregate range of 1-2% in most of the states except in Punjab, which has 8% (market fee and rural development cess 4%, each). Haryana last month reduced the fees to 1% from 6% earlier. Rajasthan has reduced it to 2% from 3% after the Central laws came into force and it also passes on 0.25% of market fees to farmers if they trade on e-NAM portal. In most of the states there is no market fee on fruits and vegetables and many had delisted these horticulture produce from APMC laws even before the Central laws.

Launched by the Centre in 2016, e-NAM is an online trading platform for agricultural commodities across states. So far, 1,000 mandis across 18 states and three Union Territories have been integrated with e-NAM platform. The turnover of trade on e-NAM increased 74% on year to Rs 30,845 crore during FY20. The volume went up 44% to 77.13 lakh tonne during the period.

Under one of the three central laws, farmers have the freedom to sell their produce in any market within and outside the state of their residence, without being hamstrung by the APMCs. No state levies will be imposed on trade outside the APMC mandis and the farmer is supposed to receive payment within three working days after deal. According to the new law, anyone having PAN card can trade, while the Centre reserves the right to lay down any new procedures, including mandatory prior registration.

As farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are coming out as alternatives to APMC-owned mandis, the Centre is also keen to see that online trading platform is developed in the private sector, particularly by FPOs. Many FPOs in Maharashtra are increasingly bypassing mandis to enter into deals with large private players. To attract more farmers into their fold, the FPOs are also offering more prices to farmers. For instance, Jai Sardar FPO in Buldhana district of Maharashtra last month paid Rs 10/quintal bonus to maize farmers, from whom it had bought the crop, by sharing some of its profit.

The APMCs of Maharashtra witnessed the loss of 25-30% in their incomes between June and August this year as compared to their earnings for the same period a year ago due to lower arrivals. Uttar Pradesh had collected Rs 172 crore in mandi tax/cess revenue during June-July, a drop of 36% year-on-year. Following the enactment of new laws, the mandi arrivals have dropped in seven out of 10 major kharif crops namely paddy (common), jowar, bajra, maize, arhar, moong, urad, soyabean, groundnut and cotton during October from the year-ago period. The falling trend continues in the first fortnight of this month and the arrivals dropped in all crops except groundnut.