  • MORE MARKET STATS

Centre asks 5 states to increase onion area by 9,900 hectares in 2021 kharif season

By: |
April 30, 2021 4:23 PM

In Haryana, kharif onion area can be increased to to 10,000 hectares from 7,250 hectares and in Gujarat to 5,500 hectares from 5,000 hectares in the said period.

Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are major kharif onion growing states, while Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are five states which are non-traditional onion growing states.Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are major kharif onion growing states, while Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are five states which are non-traditional onion growing states.

The Centre on Friday asked five non-traditional onion growing states including Rajasthan to increase the area sown under the crop by 9,900 hectares in the forthcoming kharif season to avoid any price rise situation.

Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are major kharif onion growing states, while Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are five states which are non-traditional onion growing states.

Related News

Chalking out a strategy for the forthcoming kharif season of the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra in a conference with state governments emphasised on the need to increase kharif onion area in non-traditional states.

This would help when availability gets affected in traditional onion growing areas due to natural calamities, he said.

He asked five non-traditional onion growing states to increase onion area in the kharif season of this year to 51,000 hectares from 41,081 hectares in the year-ago period.

In Rajasthan, kharif onion area can be increased to 24,500 hectares this year from 22,295 hectares in the same season previous year.

In Haryana, kharif onion area can be increased to to 10,000 hectares from 7,250 hectares and in Gujarat to 5,500 hectares from 5,000 hectares in the said period.

Similarly in Madhya Pradesh, kharif onion area can be increased to 6,500 hectares this year from 4,729 hectares in the year-ago period, while that of in Uttar pradesh to 4,500 hectares from 4,000 hectares in the said period.

The official said that kharif onions will help meet the local demand and maintain prices during the lean period.

There are three sowing seasons for the onion crop in India ? Kharif (planted between July-August and harvested in October-December); late Kharif (planted between October-November and harvested in January-March); and Rabi (planted between December-January and harvested in March-May).

The share of these three seasons in total onion production is rabi 70 per cent, kharif 20 per cent and late kharif 10 per cent.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Centre asks 5 states to increase onion area by 9900 hectares in 2021 kharif season
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season
2Europe’s economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead
3Chinese manufacturing rises in April but growth might slow