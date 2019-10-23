Centre appoints Tuhin Kanta Pandey as DIPAM secretary

He had taken charge of DIPAM less than two months ago after the Modi government appointed the then DIPAM secretary Atanu Chakraborty as the economic affairs secretary.

The Centre on Tuesday appointed Tuhin Kanta Pandey, IAS (Odisha cadre,1987 batch) as the secretary of department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) following early repatriation of Anil Kumar Khachi to his parent cadre Himachal on ‘personal grounds’.

Khachi is now a front-runner for the chief secretary post in Himachal Pradesh government, sources told FE.

He had taken charge of DIPAM less than two months ago after the Modi government appointed the then DIPAM secretary Atanu Chakraborty as the economic affairs secretary. Among the 10 secretary-level appointments, S N Sahai, the current special secretary in the power ministry, would replace power secretary Subhash Chandra Garg upon his retirement on October 31.