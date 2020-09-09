Centre advises states to ensure enrollment of returning migrant workers to various schemes

“This data should also be shared with the concerned labour authorities to facilitate compliance with the existing labour laws relating to wages, occupational safety and health and working conditions,” labour ministry said. (Representative image/ File photo)

To give relief to migrant workers and those self-employed living outside their state of origin, the Centre on Tuesday advised states to ensure enrollment of returning migrant workers to various social security and welfare schemes of the state or central government.

In an 18-point non-statutory advisory to the states, the labour ministry has advised the states to check if the worker is covered under any of the extant social security scheme — Employees Provident Fund (EPF)/ Employees State Insurance (ESI)/Building and Construction Worker Welfare Scheme (BCWWS)/ Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PMSYM) Yojna or Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maan-Dhan Yojana.

If not, then that information has to be shared with director general of labour welfare (DGLW) to facilitate coverage of such workers under social security schemes.

“This data should also be shared with the concerned labour authorities to facilitate compliance with the existing labour laws relating to wages, occupational safety and health and working conditions,” labour ministry said.

The Centre has also advised the government of origin and destination states to also ensure enrolment of eligible such workers in Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the flagship health assurance scheme of the Centre.

The State Building and Other Construction Workers’ (BOCW) Boards have been advised to incur the expenditure on account of payment of the premium for insurance schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for eligible construction workers.

Further, the registered workers in BOCW Boards should be encouraged to enroll under Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Mandhan (PMSYM) scheme and other welfare schemes.

Advisory related to health are also there. The origin state should provide face masks, sanitizer and soaps to the migrant workers at the time of screening before departing to the destination state.

Both the origin and destination states have been asked to ensure screening and testing of the returning migrant workers as per the protocol devised by the Ministry of Health & family Welfare, but workers should not be put to any financial burden on account of testing and any treatment/quarantine required to be undertaken by them.

“A proper database of migrant workers is a preliminary step in order to identify and protect vulnerability among them. For this purpose, the state of origin should collect the data in respect of migrant workers in the prescribed format. This information should be shared with destination states/UTs,” the advisory said.

States have also advised to ensure periodical medical examination of the migrant workers in coordination with the state/UTs heath department or ESIC or hospitals and dispensaries under the director general of labour welfare (DGLW).

Vulnerable migrant workers should be identified and provision for their ration in time of need should be ensured by the district administration under prevailing schemes of central/state government. The establishments should be advised to ensure availability of adequate quantity of sanitizers, face masks, soaps at the workplace and to maintain social distancing norms, it said.