Central bank flags risks of double-digit WPI exerting pressure on retail inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday flagged risks of double-digit wholesale price inflation exerting upward pressure on retail inflation, albeit with a time lag.

In its annual report for FY22, the central bank said: “The substantial wedge between wholesale and retail price inflation amidst a sharp rise in manufactured products’ inflation poses the risk of a possible pass-through of input cost pressures to retail inflation with a lag, although slack in the economy is muting the pass-through.”

Wholesale price inflation hit 15.08% in April, the highest since September 1991, having grown at double-digit rates for the 13th month in a row. Meanwhile, inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI), scaled an 8-year high of 7.79% in April and breached the upper band of the RBI’s medium-term target for a fourth straight month.

Of course, the divergence between the two price gauges is partly due to different compositions (food products have a near 46% weight in the WPI, while the WPI is dominated by manufactured products).

The report said the spike in commodity prices due to the Ukraine conflict has overcast the inflation outlook in India as in the rest of the world. It warned that the cost-push pressures from high industrial raw material prices, transportation costs and global logistics, and supply chain bottlenecks continue to weigh on core inflation.

The direct pass-through of global commodity prices to the consumer price index (CPI) is lower than via the wholesale price index (WPI), with a longer transmission lag in the case of non-food non-fuel (or core) inflation, according to the report. A 1% change in non-food and non-fuel global commodity prices leads to a 0.02% change in core CPI inflation, and around a 0.11% change in core WPI inflation.

On the other hand, a 1% change in the core WPI leads to around 0.26% change in the core CPI inflation.“To sum up, the hardening of global commodity prices has a relatively moderate impact on CPI inflation relative to WPI inflation, but the impact on CPI core is more persistent,” the RBI said.