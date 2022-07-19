Fiscal risks seem ‘moving sub-national,’ says RBI

The most indebted states such as Punjab, Rajasthan and Bihar are expected to remain stressed, with their debt-GSDP ratios likely to exceed 35% by 2026-27, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Monday.

“Risks to state government finances arise from macroeconomic uncertainty, declining own tax revenue, re-launch of the old pension scheme by some states, rising expenditure on non-merit freebies, expanding contingent liabilities and the ballooning overdue of discoms, warranting strategic corrective measures,” the RBI said in its July bulletin, wondering if fiscal risks are moving sub-national.

According to the revised estimate, debt-GSDP of Punjab was the highest at 53.3%, followed by Rajasthan at 39.5%, Bihar (38.6%), Kerala (37%) and West Bengal (34.4%). According to various scenarios built in the report, if contingent liabilities are fully invoked, Rajasthan will see additional 8.6% debt in relation to GSDP, followed by Punjab (5.3%), Kerala (3.9%), Bihar (3.4%) and West Bengal (0.9%).

In 2017, the N K Singh-led Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) committee had suggested a debt-GSDP ceiling of 20% for the states.Financial restructuring or bailout of ailing discoms will have the most severe impact on debt-GSDP ratios, it noted.Before the pandemic, the combined gross fiscal deficit (GFC) of the state governments remained modest at 2.5% of GDP (during 2011-12 to 2019- 20), lower than the Fiscal Responsibility Legislation (FRL) ceiling of 3%.

With the onset of the pandemic, states’ fiscal position deteriorated in 2020-21. With a decline in revenue and increase in spending, the fiscal deficit widened to 3.5% of GDP in the revised estimates for 2021-22.States’ outstanding debt at end-March 2022 stands at 31.2% of GDP, which is the highest in the past 15 years.

In the 32nd Conference of the State Finance Secretaries held in Mumbai on July 7, governor Shaktikanta Das emphasised on the need for the states to adopt prudent borrowing strategy and efficient cash management practices, keeping in view the evolving macroeconomic scenarios. “He further stressed on the need for the states to focus on improving quality of expenditures, better handling and monitoring of contingent liabilities and improving the governance in the cooperative banks,” the RBI said separately.

In the meeting, RBI reviewed market borrowings by the states and administration of the consolidated sinking fund/guarantee redemption fund. The other issues discussed in the meeting included quality of expenditure by the states, role of states in inflation control, debt management strategies of the states, the need for capacity building programmes for debt and cash management, and various operational matters, it add