CEA sees 7% GDP growth for a decade

India looks well poised to sustain a growth rate of 7% through the decade, V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic adviser said on Tuesday.

“Given that the world is experiencing after-effects of the pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Europe, India’s growth rate has come off the projection (of 8-8.5% in the Economic Survey) made in January to about 7% for current financial year,” Nageswaran said, adding that this rate will likely be sustained in the remainder of the decade. He was speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, adding that despite the slowdown in the global scenario, the economic momentum in India is unmistakable.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the gross domestic product (GDP) in real terms to expand at a rate of 7.2% for the current financial year, but it may revise the forecast marginally downwards given that the June quarter growth came in at 13.5%, as against 16.2% projected.

India replacing United Kingdom as the fifth largest economy in absolute terms is creditable achievement and it is barely a surprise, the CEA said.

Speaking on the progress made by UPI, Nageswaran said that the retail payment system is actually mimicking some symptoms of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). “So we are sort of leap-frogging the technology even as other countries are grappling with the design of CBDC, India’s fast retail payment system is colliding with the functionalities that CBDCs are expected to deliver,” he said.

UPI will soon enable cross-border remittances with Singapore soon by allowing interoperability between Singapore’s e-Next with UPI. The cost of cross border remittances has come down to 6% level which was over 10% earlier. To make cross-border remittances free, interoperability is a critical component and UPI is enabling that, he said.