CCL to start new projects for coal mining in Jharkhand

State-run Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) will start new projects for coal mining in Jharkhand, a top official of the company said today.

“We will start mining of coal over a stretch of 34,000 acres of land in Jharkhand and land authentication process is on,” said CCL’s Chairman-cum-Managing Director Gopal Singh.

Singh, who will take charge as the Managing Director of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) from January 1 next, was in Rajrappa to offer obeisance in Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh district.

He told reporters that progress of land authentication work was monitored by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das and Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, Rajiv Gauba.

“We are also holding camps in villages to authenticate the land,” he said, adding that the new mining project will begin in CCL command area of the state, he said.

Besides, the public sector unit will recruit 17,000 people in next two years, Singh said, claiming that around 1.70 lakh people in and around the proposed projects will indirectly benefit following the implementation of the projects.

Singh said mineral-rich Jharkhand has plenty of scope to become a developed state, if the minerals are harnessed in a proper manner.

The CMD said two of its projects in Madadh Amrapali Project, touted to be Asia’s largest projects, have even featured in the Prime Minister’s Pragati portal.

CCL has been emerging as the best coal company of the country, he added.

Asked the reason behind CCL’s whopping growth, Singh said it was because of good co-ordination among all stakeholders,including government agencies, contractors, employees etc.

