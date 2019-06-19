CCI to conduct a study on e-commerce in India

Published: June 19, 2019 4:32:49 AM

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will conduct a market study on e-commerce in India, with the initial findings expected to come out by August. “In view of the rapid growth of e-commerce and the rising importance of online trade in a large number of goods and services in India, the study will allow the CCI to develop a better understanding of the functioning of e-commerce in the country and its implications for markets and competition,” the corporate affairs ministry said.

Preliminary findings of this study will be presented at a workshop, scheduled to be held at the end of August. All relevant stakeholders will be invited to share their views and deliberate on identified issues at this workshop. The final study report is expected to be published in Q3 of 2019-20 (October-December).

The objective of the research is to study market trends with focus on emerging distribution methods and strategies in response to ecommerce. The CCI aims to understand the business practices and contractual provisions in ecommerce, their underlying rationale and implications for competition. Another important objective is to identify impediments to competition, if any, relating to ecommerce and to ascertain enforcement and advocacy priorities for the CCI in e-commerce.

