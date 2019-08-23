CCI needs to ensure Indian companies are not subject to abuse from overseas entities, says Nirmala Sitharaman

By: |
Published: August 23, 2019 1:50:22 PM

The CCI should ensure that "Indian enterprises are not subject to abuse from companies existing somewhere else," she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Competition Commission of india, Corporate Affairs Minister, overseas entities, latest news on nirmala sitharamanSpeaking at an event to celebrate ten years of Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Corporate Affairs Minister said the regulator has many challenges in the context of new economy.

The Competition Commission should ensure that Indian enterprises are not subject to abuse from entities overseas, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. Speaking at an event to celebrate ten years of Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Corporate Affairs Minister said the regulator has many challenges in the context of new economy.

Also read: India in best growth condition in last 300 years: Narayana Murthy disses slowdown concerns

In recent times, the watchdog has been dealing with many cases related to digital area. The CCI should ensure that “Indian enterprises are not subject to abuse from companies existing somewhere else,” she said. Sitharaman, who is also the finance minister, flagged the issue of competition sans frontiers that impacts Indian consumers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. CCI needs to ensure Indian companies are not subject to abuse from overseas entities, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition