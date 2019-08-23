CCI needs to ensure Indian companies are not subject to abuse from overseas entities, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking at an event to celebrate ten years of Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Corporate Affairs Minister said the regulator has many challenges in the context of new economy.

The Competition Commission should ensure that Indian enterprises are not subject to abuse from entities overseas, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. Speaking at an event to celebrate ten years of Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Corporate Affairs Minister said the regulator has many challenges in the context of new economy.

Also read: India in best growth condition in last 300 years: Narayana Murthy disses slowdown concerns

In recent times, the watchdog has been dealing with many cases related to digital area. The CCI should ensure that “Indian enterprises are not subject to abuse from companies existing somewhere else,” she said. Sitharaman, who is also the finance minister, flagged the issue of competition sans frontiers that impacts Indian consumers.