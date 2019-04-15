CCEA extends duration of new urea policy from April 1 this year till further notice

By: | Updated: April 15, 2019 2:30 PM

The policy is aimed at maximising indigenous urea production and promoting energy efficiency in urea units to reduce the subsidy burden on the government.

CCEA, New Urea Policy, Economic Affairs, Department of fertilisers, fertilisersCCEA extends duration of new urea policy from April 1 this yr till further notice

The government Monday decided to extend the duration of the New Urea Policy from April 1 this year till further orders to ensure smooth supply of nutrients to farmers. “Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Department of fertilisers to extend the duration of New Urea Policy-2015 from April 1, 2019 till further orders, except for the provisions which stand already amended vide notification dated March 28, 2018,” an official statement said.

The energy norms of urea plants were revised in March last year. The extension of the policy would facilitate in continuation of operations of urea plants and ensure regular supply of urea to the farmers.

In 2015, the Union Cabinet approved a comprehensive New Urea Policy-2015 for the next four financial years. The policy is aimed at maximising indigenous urea production and promoting energy efficiency in urea units to reduce the subsidy burden on the government. India imported around 59.75 lakh tonnes of urea in 2017-18 fiscal year to meet the domestic demand. The country produces around 250 lakh tonnes of urea annually.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. CCEA extends duration of new urea policy from April 1 this year till further notice
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition