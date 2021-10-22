CCEA decision: Cabinet secretary-led group to review PM GatiShakti roll-out

The PM GatiShakti NMP is expected to fast-track infrastructure projects and cut delays as well as cost over-runs through a holistic and well-coordinated approach.

The Cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved the national master plan for ‘multi-modal connectivity’, or PM GatiShakti, and decided to set up an institutional framework to implement, support and monitor the entire programme.

The government will form an empowered group of secretaries (EGOS), a network planning group and a technical support unit to implement the programme, announced first by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13.

The EGOS will be headed by the cabinet secretary and consist of secretaries of 18 ministries as members and the head of the commerce ministry’s logistics division as convenor. It will review the implementation of the programme and prescribe norms for undertaking any subsequent amendments to it.

The EGOS will also set the framework for synchronization of various activities and ensure that various initiatives of infrastructure development are part of the common integrated digital platform. It will also look at the interventions required to meet demand, inefficiently transporting bulk goods on the requirement of various ministries like steel, coal, fertilizer, etc.

The CCEA also cleared the formation, composition and terms of reference for the Network Planning Group consisting of heads of such wings of respective infrastructure ministries. This group will assist the EGOS.

Moreover, given the complexities involved in the overall integration of networks, the technical support unit will be established. It will have experts from various infrastructure sectors, including aviation, maritime, rail, roads and highways, ports, etc.

The new initiative is a GIS-based platform with as many as 600 layers, capturing all utilities and network linkages in various economic clusters. Ambitious targets have been set under the plan for capacity addition in various infrastructure sectors for 2024-25.

The new plan will complement the Rs 111-lakh-crore National Infrastructure Pipeline and multiple efforts to generate resources for it, including the National Monetisation Pipeline and the development finance institution (DFI) that are being operationalised.