CCEA clears implementation of PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for 2021-26

The two projects would provide beginning of storage in Yamuna basin benefitting six states of upper Yamuna basin, augmenting water supply to Delhi as well Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, and a major step towards rejuvenation of Yamuna

The scheme, an official statement said, would benefit about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh Scheduled Caste and two lakh Scheduled Tribe farmers.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved implementation of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna’ for 2021-26 which has a provision to fund 90 per cent of water component for Renukaji and Lahkwar dams which would eventually improve water supply to Delhi.

“Central funding of 90 per cent of water component for two national projects, namely Renukaji Dam Project (Himachal Pradesh) and Lakhwar Multipurpose Project (Uttarakhand) has been provisioned. The two projects would provide beginning of storage in Yamuna basin benefitting six states of upper Yamuna basin, augmenting water supply to Delhi as well Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, and a major step towards rejuvenation of Yamuna,” the statement said.

