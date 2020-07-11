CBSE Board Exams Results 2020: COVID-19 outbreak prolongs CBSE students’ wait

The CBSE board has reduced syllabus by 30% for classes 9 to 12.

CBSE Results 2020: In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently cancelled the board examinations for the first time in recent history. The CBSE will announce the results for class 10, 12 students, under a special scheme, by July 15.

First, the nationwide lockdowns in order to contain the spread of coronavirus and then restrictions on reopening schools impacted academic schedule this year. The pandemic is also likely to impact the coming academic session.

Let’s take a look at how the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted educational activities of CBSE students:

The board has reduced the syllabus for the 2021 batch with lesser instructional hours for teachers as schools are yet to open. The CBSE board has reduced syllabus by 30% for classes 9 to 12. It has given the freedom to schools to rationalise the syllabus on their own for classes 8 and below. To evaluate students, the board has come up with a new marking scheme, in place of holding exams. Students from class 1-8 will be promoted to the next class without examinations.

In February, the CBSE board postponed the exams due to North East Delhi riot; examinations of several papers of class 10, 12 at Maujpur-Babarpur areas could not be held. Though the CBSE board decided to conduct the pending exams later, it was cancelled again due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As many as 3,096,771 students appeared for the board exams this year, which began from February 15.

While the government announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25, class 10 and 12 examinations were postponed on March 18 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The CBSE board initially deferred the exams from March 19 to March 31.

In April, the CBSE board announced that not all exams will be re-conducted for class 10 and 12 students; examinations will be held for only 29 subjects. Examination of those papers will be re-conducted which were significant for admission to colleges; the rest were to be evaluated internally.

After a long wait, the CBSE announced that exams for the 29 papers will be held from July 1-15. The board will conduct six exams for class 10 students for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country.

As per the direction from HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the CBSE board in May started the evaluation. The process is being conducted from home. The board is set to announce the result by July 15.

In June, the CBSE board, however, cancelled the pending exams of class 10 and 12, though the class 12 students will have options to give the pending exams later this year. The date is yet to be announced.

Then in July, the CBSE reduced the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30%. It completely deleted chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21 and also various topics in Maths, Physics, Biology, etc. It gave freedom to school rationalise the syllabus for students of class 8 and below. The board has taken the move in order to make up for the lost instructional hours due to the virus outbreak.

As schools are unlikely to reopen before the Covid-19 situation gets normalised, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on July 7 held a meeting with officials of the ministry and Delhi University to discuss a synchronised calendar for university admission and board exam results.