CBIC to communicate with taxpayers using document identification number

The indirect tax department (CBIC) will quote a computer-generated document identification number (DIN) for its communications with taxpayers starting Friday. The system, which is expected to bring transparency and shield taxpayers from harassment, has already been implemented by the direct tax department.

The CBIC circular said no search authorisation, summons, arrest memo, inspection notices and letters issued in the course of any enquiry would be issued without DIN being duly quoted prominently in the body of such communication.

However, the circular clarified that an official can issue communications without a DIN if there are are technical difficulties or when the communication is required to be issued at short notice. But such communications would also need to be regularised within 15 working days of its issuance, it said.

Any specified document issued without the electronically generated DIN would be treated as invalid and deemed to have never been issued, the circular added. “From now on, any communication from GST or Customs or central excise department without a computer generated DIN, would be treated as invalid and shall be non est in law or deemed to be as if it has never been issued,” revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said. He added that the DIN system would be extended to other communications by the end of next month.

CBIC head Pranab K Das said: “This measure would create a digital directory for maintaining a proper audit trail of such communications. Now, all such specified communications with DIN would be verifiable on the online portal cbicddm.gov.in.”

Tanushree Roy, director- GST at Nangia Andersen Consulting, said the circular would help the taxpayers verify the genuineness of the communication along with creating a digital directory for maintaining a proper audit trail of such communication.