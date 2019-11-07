DIN comes in force from tomorrow, no communication from GST, customs & excise valid without it

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

CBIC-DIN Number: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs will begin using a unique Document Identification Number (CBIC-DIN) from tomorrow. Initially, the department will use the DIN number for any communication related to search, seizure, investigation related matters and later it will be expanded to cover all the communications. From now onwards (November 8), any communication from GST or Custom or Central Excise department without a computer-generated DIN, would be treated as invalid and shall be non-existent in the eyes law as if it was never issued, said a senior government official.

This unique document identification number will be used in creating a proper trail and depository of all the communications of the CBIC that administers all the indirect taxes at central level such as GST, Customs and Central Excise.

This is in line with the Union government’s policy to reduce corruption and ensure transparency and accountability in the functioning of tax officials. The Central Board of Directed Taxes (CBDT), another apex body that implements direct taxes such as income tax, corporation tax, and an equalisation levy on online advertising, has already implemented a unique DIN number in its correspondence from October 1 this year.

ALSO READ: Helping hand: Modi govt announces multiple steps to solve home buyers problem, here’s how it will help them

“The DIN system would ensure greater accountability and transparency in the indirect tax administration as well. It would also provide the taxpayer a digital facility to verify any communications,” said revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

CBIC will start using the CBIC-DIN number in all its communications by the end of December.

Prime Minister Modi has often emphasised on his intent to clean the tax administration system. He had admitted that there were some corrupt officers in the tax department saying that they would not be allowed to harass honest taxpayers. Since the start of his second stint in May this year, the Modi government has fired more than 60 senior tax officers from both the CBIC and CBDT.

Recipient and taxpayers can verify the genuineness of the communication received from both the departments – CBDT and CBIC – by visiting their respective websites.

ALSO READ: Police vs Lawyers: A history of love-hate relationship, violent clashes

“This measure would create a digital directory for maintaining a proper audit trail of such communications. Now all such specified communications with DIN would be verifiable on the online portal www.cbicddm.gov.in and any communication which is not in conformity with the prescribed guidelines as per the DIN related Circulars dated November 5, 2019 shall be treated as invalid,” said CBIC Chairman Pranab K Das.