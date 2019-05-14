CBDT says officers to meet assessees in second half of May to clear pendency

In what could bring cheer to taxpayers who are struggling to resolve pending issues with the income tax department, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has designated the last two weeks of this month for expeditious disposal of taxpayers\u2019 claims for appeal and rectification. In a letter to zonal heads of its field formations, the CBDT has directed assessing officers to meet applicants and counsels who seek explanation for their cases. I-T further said special attention should be given to demands on account of TDS mismatch and demands disputed by taxpayers in response to proceedings under Section 245 of IT Act, a source of widespread discontent among assessees. Rakesh Nangia, managing partner, Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global) said: \u201cThis shall go a long way in addressing the genuine concerns of taxpayers facing undue harassment on account of tax demand, without any fault on their part. This cleaning drive shall portray a taxpayer-friendly picture of tax administration in the minds of taxpayers who are waiting for their grievances to be redressed and their undue tax demands to go away.\u201d