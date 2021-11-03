CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.12 lakh cr to 91.30 lakh taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,12,400 crore to more than 91 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to November 1, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,12,400 crore to more than 91 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to November 1, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday.
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,12,489 crore to more than 91.30 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 1st November, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 33,548 crore have been issued in 89,53,923 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 78,942 crore have been issued in 1,75,692 cases,” the Income Tax department tweeted.
The department said the amount includes 58.22 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 11,086.89 crore.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.