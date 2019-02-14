CBDT forms panel to examine issues and suggestions for better litigation management

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 6:01 AM

The board also announced a 4-member panel to examine international good practices on the tax litigation management. Both committees will submit their report in a month.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has constituted a five-member committee to examine the suggestions and issues on litigation management that emanated from a judicial conference held in January.

The committee has been tasked with examining cases where the appellate tribunal (ITAT) has passed perverse or irregular orders. Additionally, it will also examine the feasibility of creating a separate bench of the ITAT for international tax in places where the pendency is high.

“Domestic taxpayers would definitely benefit from a better system, but even international taxpayers would be at ease with CBDT incorporating international good practices in its dispute management system,” Rakesh Nangia, managing partner at Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global) said.

