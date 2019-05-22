CBDT for more exhaustive tax audit report for charitable trusts

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has proposed amendments to the tax audit report for charitable trusts and institutions, which would require additional details from assessees in the form of status of registration under the Income Tax Act, compliance to conditions for application and registration status under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, among others. The draft notification has been put in the public domain and stakeholders have time till June 5 to submit their views. The proposed changes will extend the audit form to 8 pages from 3 pages earlier. The CBDT said it was revising the tax audit form \u201cas the rule and form were notified long ago, there is a need to rationalise them to align with requirements of the present times\u201d. The form was last revised 45 years ago. Also read:\u00a0Uday Kotak\u2019s 2-point growth formula: How India may see long term economic growth Prateek Agarwal, partner- audit & assurance at Nangia & Co LLP, said: \u201cWith the proposed changes in the tax audit report for charitable trusts, the responsibility of the auditors will increase significantly as there are various additional disclosure requirements in the annexure to Form 10B.\u201d Further, the auditors would now need to certify the correctness of the particulars given in the annexure. Additionally, the new form would ask for details on advancement made towards general public utility, and whether such activity was in the nature of trade, commerce, business or services.