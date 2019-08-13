Case e-filing, revoking faulty products; Minister Paswan promises strict consumer protection rules

Customers can now place claim requests if they incur any harm because of faulty products.

As the government is all set to frame rules proposed under its Consumer Protection Bill 2019, minister Ramvilas Paswan said that the norms will be more stringent for manufacturers and provisions will be made to examine products at multiple levels. If the product fails to adhere to quality test or is found faulty at any level then the entire batch of the said product will be liable to get withdrawn from the market, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said at a press conference. Also, customers can now place claim requests if they incur any harm because of faulty products.

Addressing the issue of exorbitant prices by restaurants, RamVilas Paswan said that the same qualifies for “unfair trade practice” and the government will seek explanations from these restaurants. This comes in the light of a viral celebrity post where the person was charged over Rs 450 for two bananas.

Under the Consumer Protection Bill, the government has proposed setting up of a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). This is to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers. The authority is also expected to keep in check unfair trade practices. For the first time, the agency has also been conferred with the power to initiate action against manufacturers. This includes order to recall, refund and return of products.

Further, the bill has also taken into account e-commerce frauds which will now be under the purview of the central authority. Stating that the retail has transformed a lot in the many years since the Consumer Protection Bill was last enacted, the bill seeks to be on par with the changing times. Also, the bill has also set up provisions for holding celebrities accountable for misleading and false endorsements.

Going further, Ramvilas Paswan will meet former Secretaries of the Consumer Affairs Department and Members of Parliament this month for consultation before the final framing of the rules is done under this Act.