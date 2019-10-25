Captive coal production rises 26% in Apr-Sept

In February, the government has already allowed private companies to sell up to 25% of production from captive coal mines in the open market.

Coal production from captive mines in the first half of the ongoing fiscal have increased by 25.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 26.1 million tonne (MT) from the corresponding period in FY19. However, half of the production came from two mines (Moher and Moher Amlori extension and Bakri Barwadih) whose licences were not cancelled by the Supreme Court in its September, 2014 order.

According to provisional data submitted by the coal controllers organisation, coal blocks reallocated since 2015 increased their production by 33% y-o-y to 12.9 MT in the April-September period. Out of the total 218 coal mines, the apex court had cancelled the licences of 204 captive blocks, saying that these had been allocated in an illegal and arbitrary manner.

As many as 84 coal mines have been allocated so far after the cancellation of the coal blocks, out of which 29 are operational right now. The main reasons why reallocated blocks are yet to commence production are attributed to delays in receiving forest clearances, mining-safety permissions, land acquisition and ongoing litigation. Local agitations, lack of adequate transportation infrastructure and contractual conflicts with mining contractors have also restricted output in a lot of operational mines.

In the wake of rising demand, the Union coal ministry recently held a meeting with the allottees of these coal blocks and expressed its concerns about production not being up to the mark. Newly allocated captive coal mines produced 25.1 MT of the fuel in FY19. Though this figure is 55% higher than FY18, it is still much lower than the peak output of 43.2 MT in FY15, when 42 blocks were operational.

A Niti Aayog committee had attributed sub-optimal use of captive coal mines to lower requirement at the power plant to which they are tied up to. Arguing that such dynamics limit competition, the committee recommended that auction/allotment for coal blocks should be done only for commercial purposes.

Niti Aayog energy sector specialist Anil Kumar Jain has been recently appointed as the new coal secretary. In February, the government has already allowed private companies to sell up to 25% of production from captive coal mines in the open market. The coal ministry also plans to allocate more than 200 blocks, including the unexplored ones, by 2024.