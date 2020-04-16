‘Can’t expect more from govt’: CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, others hail MHA’s nod to open factories

While various industry bodies are satisfied with yesterday’s decision and relaxation guidelines, many of them are stating the role of implementation as crucial to determine the move’s success.

The Narendra Modi-led government’s approval to start various economic activities by partially lifting the lockdown has lifted sentiment across the industries. While various industry bodies are satisfied with yesterday’s decision and relaxation guidelines, many of them are stating the role of implementation as crucial to determine the move’s success. However, the freedom to restart operations of various manufacturing units and services has given new energy amid low animal spirits and fear of a recession. After the Prime Minister’s announcement to extend lockdown till May 3, many rating agencies had downgraded India’s growth forecast.

CII has welcomed the decision of strategic relaxation of key economic activities from April 20. CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said that the opening of manufacturing facilities in rural areas will provide a lot of relief to small enterprises and workers. FICCI has also praised the government’s decision to start certain economic activities in a phased manner. FICCI Secretary General Dilip Chenoy said that the move actually calibrates the opening and gives time to those industries and establishments that need to open up, to plan to open with SOP in place.

However, implementation is once again set to become the key determinant of the move’s success. “Exemptions from lockdown measures are wide-ranging in nature and under the given circumstances of the health emergency, this is the best we could expect from the government,” said ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood. He added that if implemented well and in a responsible manner, the economic activities can be restored to the extent of 30-40 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed IT and related services to operate at half strength. The IT sector holds a large share in the overall service sector of the country, hence, allowing it to operate will likely get a large number of IT employees on-board, generating a significant amount of revenue. NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh said that the industry is looking at a phased approach to start with 15-20 per cent workforce being back at office premises.