Can global shutdown open new window for ‘Make in India’? These govt schemes may provide cushion

Deepti Ahuja

The recent coronavirus outbreak has affected the international supply chain, as the novel disease moves beyond its point of origin in China’s Hubei province to the rest of the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared this pandemic as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), prompting countries to mull certain trade restrictions to contain the spread. However, they need to ensure that such PHEIC measures do not, through such trade restrictions, economically stigmatize a nation; else, they would come under the lens of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

With the virtual shut down of one of the world’s biggest economies and the resulting labor deficits due to the quarantine measures, there has been a negative impact on the production and shipping worldwide. Thus, companies are increasingly seeking to identify alternatives and opening up competitive production markets in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, and India.

The current global scenario offers an interesting opportunity for India to compete in international trade by scaling up its sectors effectively. This economic trade surge is possible through incentive measures for exporters. The country’s exports have seen a dip of 1.96% to USD 239.29 billion during April to December 2019-20. In fact, the Economic Survey for 2019-20, which was released before this year’s Union Budget, lamented the country’s unsatisfactory progress in merchandise exports, for India’s share, has grown at 13.2% per annum since the economic reforms in 1991. As a result, the country’s share in world exports has increased from 0.6% in 1991 to 1.7% in 2018, but that’s a meager expansion when compared to China’s 12.8% share in 20181.

The survey enumerates some of the crucial reforms taken by the government in the current financial year, which include –

(a) The scheme for Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) that will replace Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for reimbursement of taxes and duties for export promotion. Accordingly, textiles and all other sectors which currently enjoy incentives up to 2% over MEIS will transit into RoDTEP. In effect, RoDTEP will more than adequately incentivize exporters than existing schemes put together, as per the Government.

(b) The SEZ Act has been amended in such a way that any trust or entity notified by the Central Government will be eligible to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in SEZ.

(c) RBI’s enhanced sanctioned limit will be eligible under priority sector lending norms. The limit has been raised from INR 25 crore to INR 40 crore per borrower. Furthermore, the existing criterion of ‘units having turnover of up to INR 100 crore’ has been removed.

(d) Expansion of the scope of the Export Credit Insurance Scheme (ECIS) by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) to offer higher insurance cover to banks that lend working capital for exports. This will enable a reduction in the overall cost of export credit, including interest rates, especially to MSMEs.

(e) The Government has also approved the Sugar export policy for the evacuation of surplus stocks during sugar season 2019-20. This move shall involve providing a lump sum export subsidy at the rate of INR 10,448 per Metric Tonne (MT) to sugar mills for the sugar season 2019-20. According to the Survey, the total estimated expenditure of about INR 6,268 crore will be incurred for this purpose.

(f) For enabling the handicrafts industry to harness e-commerce for exports effectively, mass enrolment of artisans across India shall be effected in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles.

Unfettered by the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the RoDTEP scheme thus, paving the way for introducing the scheme to reimburse taxes, duties, or levies at the Central, State or local level. The export entities are currently not being refunded under any other mechanism but are incurred in the process of manufacture and distribution of exported products. These include, amongst others, VAT on fuel used in transportation, Mandi tax, duty on electricity used during manufacturing, etc. This scheme intends to provide a level playing field to the Indian producers in the international market, thereby giving the much-required impetus to the growth of our domestic industry.

In line with ‘Digital India,’ refund, as a percentage of the Freight on Board value of exports, would be granted in the form of transferable duty credit or electronic scrip, which would be maintained in an electronic ledger. In this regard, the Government has proposed to amend the provisions of Customs Act 1962 through the Finance Bill 2020. As per the said amendment, duty credit shall be issued – (i) in lieu of remission of duty or tax or levy chargeable on any material used in the manufacture or processing of goods or for carrying out any operation on such goods in India that are exported; or (ii) in lieu of such other financial benefit subject to conditions and restrictions as may be specified.

While the manner of issuance of such duty credit shall be notified in due course, the same shall be maintained in the Customs Automated System in the form of an electronic duty credit ledger of the recipient. Such duty credit can be utilized by the person to whom it is issued or to whom it has been transferred, for payment of customs duties.

An inter-ministerial Committee shall determine the rates and items for which reimbursement of taxes and duties would be provided. On the other hand, the sequence of introducing the scheme across sectors and the degree of benefit to be given on various items (within the rates set by the inter-ministerial Committee) shall be decided by the Ministry of Commerce.

In this context, the Ministry has invited data/information with respect to the unrebated taxes, duties or levies embedded in the export products manufactured, except the incidence of central excise duty/customs duty suffered on account of petroleum products being used as inputs (raw materials) and the incidence of GST for any product. The data pertaining to each HSN Code/product should mandatorily be based on the exports made during the period from January to June 2019.

A perusal of the three formats, viz. R1, R2, and R3 which require to be certified by a Chartered Accountant or a Cost Accountant, would show that the manufacturer or manufacturer exporter is required to provide, amongst others, percentage-wise bifurcation of cumulative State VAT on fuel used in (i) transportation and (ii) generation of captive power, Mandi tax, duty on electricity charges, stamp duty on export documents, embedded GST in purchases from unregistered dealers and in coal used in the production of electricity, etc. It may be considered that the incidences borne by the export product should be on account of prior stage cumulative taxes on raw materials/inputs consumed during manufacture.

Considering that the data requirement is quite comprehensive, as relevant information for every HSN Code or product and every business unit, be it DTA, SEZ, EOU, or a warehouse, located in every State must be provided, and this exercise could prove to be very cumbersome. One may also raise a question about the necessity of delivering the details of embedded GST components in some instances when the Government has explicitly clarified that “the incidence of GST for any product should not be included for calculation of total incidence of duties.”

However, considering the government’s objective to ‘zero-rate’ the exports along with refunds such as the drawback and IGST could eventually lead to the cost competitiveness of export products in international markets. Thus, it is recommended that the businesses do not desist from furnishing the requisite information/data through EPC and industry bodies.

Also, with the WTO’s Appellate Body currently being caught in an impasse due to loss of quorum, India’s appeal against the Dispute Settlement Panel’s verdict which ruled the export incentive schemes to be in violation of global trade norms, may not see the light of day in the near foreseeable future. Nevertheless, it would be imperative that the Government promulgates the new Foreign Trade Policy without MEIS and in consonance with the WTO norms, at the earliest. It would be worthwhile to see the interplay between the drawback, GST refund, and RoDTEP schemes. The future can be an effective determiner if these efforts of the Government are worthwhile.

As the late former-US President John F, Kennedy has said, “The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word ‘crisis.’ One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger–but recognize the opportunity.”

Deepti Ahuja is Vice President – Global Sales, Business Development and Indirect Tax at Nexdigm (SKP). Views expressed are the author’s personal.