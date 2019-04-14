Can ‘fix’ Petrobas situation, says Brazil’s economy minister

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 9:48 AM

Petrobras shares plunged more than 8 percent on Friday after Bolsonaro called the energy producer’s Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco and ordered him to cancel a planned increase in diesel prices.

brazil economy, paulo guedes, jair bolsonaro, IMF, Washington, Petroleo Brasileiro SA“The president has many virtues, does a lot of right things, and he has already said he doesn’t understand much of economics,” Guedes told reporters on Saturday. (Reuters)

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he’ll clear up any confusion from President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to halt a planned fuel-price hike by Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

When asked about Bolsonaro’s meddling in state-controlled Petrobras’ pricing policy this week, Guedes said he’d get more information when he returns home from Washington, where he’s been attending the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

Petrobras shares plunged more than 8 percent on Friday after Bolsonaro called the energy producer’s Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco and ordered him to cancel a planned increase in diesel prices.

Also read: Chinese economy ‘generally stable’, to maintain prudent monetary policy

“The president has many virtues, does a lot of right things, and he has already said he doesn’t understand much of economics,” Guedes told reporters on Saturday. “If he did something that’s not very reasonable, I’m sure we can fix it. A conversation fixes everything.”

Bolsonaro’s hastily-made decision sent shockwaves across Brazilian markets as it revived fears of the interventionist policies by previous Brazilian governments that analysts blame for fueling inflation and hurting the economy in recent years. A massive trucker strike hit the country a year ago when diesel prices were finally allowed to go up. Since then, the government temporarily subsidized diesel, and Petrobras has started adjusting its prices more sparingly.

Late on Friday, Bolsonaro’s spokesman said the president understands that Petrobras is a publicly-held company subject to market rules, and that it shouldn’t be subject to political interference.

Bolsonaro, elected in 2018 on a pro-business platform after years of leftist governments, plans to meet again with the Petrobras CEO and some of his ministers on Tuesday to discuss the situation with truck drivers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Can ‘fix’ Petrobas situation, says Brazil’s economy minister
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition