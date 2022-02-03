Can deal with any yield spike in orderly manner: DEA secy

Seth conceded that the Budget’s projection of a nominal GDP growth rate of 11.1% for FY23 is a bit “conservative” and is in sync with the concept of prudent Budget-making — that there shouldn’t be over-estimation.

The government and the central bank can deal with the movement of bond yield “in an orderly” and non-disruptive manner, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth told FE on Wednesday. He sought to allay concerns over a potential spike in yield in the wake of a larger-than-expected market borrowing of Rs 14.95 lakh crore budgetted by the Centre for FY23.

“Yield is a function of demand-supply fundamentals in the market and several factors, including global ones, feed into that. We have seen some firming up of bond yields and I am sure we can deal with that in an orderly manner,” Seth said in an interview. He stressed that borrowing and fiscal deficit estimates have to be weighed in the context of the growing size of nominal gross domestic product (GDP). The Centre’s gross market borrowing is estimated at Rs 10.47 lakh crore for this fiscal.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year government securities inched up again on Tuesday, albeit marginally, to 6.85%, having risen by 15 basis points in the previous day. The benchmark has risen 40 basis points (bps) so far in 2022 on top of the 56 bps in 2021.

However, he added the finance ministry “shares the optimism of the Economic Survey”, which has predicted real growth of 8-8.5%. This is also because the implicit GDP deflator is expected to be much lower next fiscal, as wholesale price inflation, in particular, will moderate, partly driven by the high base effect, he added.

Moreover, given the expected tightening of rates by key central banks, global commodity prices may dip. India, being a net importer, stands to gain from this type of phenomenon, as inflationary pressure will likely abate, Seth said. Wholesale price inflation averaged as much as 12.5% between April and December.

The government has estimated a substantial drop in its offtake from the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) in FY23 to part-finance fiscal deficit, as it expects lower inflows. This is partly because people may opt for more attractive instruments to invest in, with the economic recovery taking roots, Seth explained. The offtake from the NSSF is budgetted to drop from a record Rs 5.92 lakh crore this fiscal to Rs 4.25 lakh crore in FY23.

The secretary assuaged fears of the Centre potentially crowding out states’ market borrowing plans for the next fiscal due to its own borrowing spree. He also drew attention to the fact that states will be granted interest-free loan of as much as Rs 1 lakh crore to create capital assets, which is way above the Rs 15,000 crore that they are getting this fiscal.

This support to states, albeit for only asset creation, comes as a relief for states, as they stare at the proposed cessation of the GST compensation from FY23. Analysts say it will reduce their market borrowing requirement proportionately and enable them to not compromise on the quality of spending (typically they cut capex when they face a shortfall in resources, while mostly keeping up their revenue expenditure).