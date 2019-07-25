Calibrate shift to EVs, Amit Mitra writes to Nirmala Sitharaman

Mitra drew Sitharaman’s attention to the fact no country introduced EVs with a plan to completely ban fossil-fuel vehicles.

Ahead of Thursday’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting whose top agenda is a reduction in the tax rates for electric vehicles (EVs) and chargers, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra has written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking if “the inordinate hurry” being shown to give a leg-up to the sector is indeed justified.

Highlighting that the automobile industry has invested Rs 1.7 lakh crore to upgrade technology to meet higher emission standards, Mitra cautioned that an undue haste to create the infrastructure to replace fossil-fuel vehicles with EVs would have a “disastrous impact” on the auto companies.

He pitched for a “well-thought out, calibrated and phased transition to EVs”, rather than “a sudden (policy) push” to these vehicles, as it has few examples worldwide. As part of a broader policy thrust at reducing the use of high-emitting fossil fuels and curbing oil imports that inflate India’s fiscal and current-account deficits, the Narendra Modi government has been stressing on the need for a quick transition to the environmentally benign EV vehicles. It offers assorted sops to the sector including direct subsidies under the so-called FAME scheme.

In her maiden Budget, Sitharaman announced a 1.5 lakh deduction on the interest paid on loans taken to purchase these vehicles for income tax computation. While less than 1% of the total vehicles sold in India are EVs at present, the government aims to electrify most of the public transport by 2030. NITI Aayog has laid out an even ambitious plan by asking auto industries to completely switch to EVs by 2025. Mitra termed the think tank’s proposal as impractical and draconian.

He wrote: “…in India, electricity is mainly produced from coal, which produces a great amount of greenhouse emissions. With the introduction of EVs and charging infrastructure, the electricity demand will go up a lot and the whole idea of coming up with EVs to chieck greenhouse emissions may become infructuous.”

Mitra drew Sitharaman’s attention to the fact no country introduced EVs with a plan to completely ban fossil-fuel vehicles. EVs are yet 2.1% of all vehicles sold in the US, 2.5% in the UK and 4.4% in China, he noted. As the Council is set to consider aproposal to cut the GST rate on EVs to 5% from 12%, Mitra said the incentive should rather be for better technology, higher emisison standards and a steady improvement to zero emission. He recommended GST reduction for sale of vehicles that are BS VI compliant and hybrid vehicles following higher emission norms.