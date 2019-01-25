CAIT asks PM Modi not to defer implementation of new e-commerce guidelines

The confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the commerce ministry not to defer or extend the implementation of the new guidelines for marketplace e-commerce firms that come into effect from February 1.

In its letter, CAIT has expressed concerns over global players exerting pressure on the government to “halt the clarification issued by the ministry of commerce so that they may continue with their sinister game of unethical business practices to the much disadvantage of crores of people of the country”.

The Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) in late December reviewed the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in e-commerce incorporating some stringent norms.

The revised policy bars marketplace entities from selling products of any seller where it holds equity stakes while also restricting online players to form exclusive partnerships with product players among others.

