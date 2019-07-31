CAG raps income-tax department

The department, CAG said, suffered from structural weakness as well as the absence of appropriate institutional mechanism to address the issue.

In a scathing report, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has panned the assessment process of the income-tax department (ITD), which it said is riddled with persistent and pervasive irregularities. The department, it said, suffered from structural weakness as well as the absence of appropriate institutional mechanism to address the issue.

“Such irregularities were particularly noticeable in the assessment charges in Maharashtra and Delhi,” the CAG said.

The CAG recommended separating the information technology system for direct taxes from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), and placing it under an independent governmental body. Further, it urged the CBDT to examine whether the instances of “mistakes” noticed are errors of omission or commission, adding if these were indeed errors of commission, then the department should ensure necessary action as per law.

The report said that CAG audited 2.64 lakh assessments out of 2.73 scrutiny assessments completed by the ITD during 2017-18. “The incidence of errors in assessments checked in audit during FY2017-18 was 0.20 lakh cases (6.45%, as against 7.2% last year),” the report said.

Further, the report said in the last three years, the ITD recovered Rs 1,077 crore from demands raised to rectify the errors in assessments that CAG had pointed out. There are 52,417 cases involving revenue effect of Rs 1.13 lakh crore pointed out in audit which are remaining unsettled as of March 31, 2018 for want of replies from the department.

The report pointed out 472 cases involving over Rs 5,000 crore where ITD has made mistakes in assessment. These related to quality of assessment, income escaping assessment due to omission involving tax. In some of these cases, the ITD had overcharged assessees due to errors.

Similarly, the audit report found that a third of assessment cases audited, ITD had allowed agricultural income without adequate documentation and verification of supporting documents.

“The agricultural income in the ITD database continued to reflect the agricultural income as returned by the assessees or depicted irrelevant figures in cases where agricultural income allowed was different from that claimed by the assessee,” the report said.

Further, the report said that audit noticed non-compliance to provisions of the Income-Tax Act, such as, incorrect exemption granted for income derived from agricultural land, incorrect allowance of exemption for partial agricultural income, excess allowance of replantation expenditure/due to adoption of incorrect export turnover and exemption granted to non-agricultural income on account of sale of fish, sale of goat, sale of dry grapes, sale of milk etc.

While auditing assessments that involved group companies, the CAG report found that the ITD lacked a system of information sharing amongst its various charges leading to assessments of group companies getting completed in standalone manner thereby missing sight of important issues which have bearing on determination of taxable income.

The report recommended that the CBDT not only needed to revisit its assessments, but also put in place a foolproof IT system and internal control mechanism to eradicate, so-called “errors”. “The IT system for direct taxes needs to be designed in such a way that it should ensure zero or minimal physical interface between the assessee and the tax officers,” the report said.