CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP in Q4 FY23 on lower trade deficit, higher services exports

India’s current account deficit narrowed to USD 1.3 billion or 0.2 per cent of GDP in the January-March quarter of FY23, mainly due to moderation in the trade deficit and a robust increase in services exports, RBI data showed on Tuesday.

However, for the 2022-23 fiscal, the current account balance recorded a deficit of 2 per cent of GDP compared to 1.2 per cent in 2021-22.

“India’s current account deficit (CAD) decreased to USD 1.3 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in Q4:2022-23 from USD 16.8 billion (2.0 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2022-231, and USD 13.4 billion (1.6 per cent of GDP) a year ago [Q4:2021-22],” as per the RBI’s ‘Developments in India’s Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2022-23’.

The sequential decline in CAD in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 was mainly on account of a moderation in the trade deficit to USD 52.6 billion from USD 71.3 billion in the preceding quarter, coupled with robust services exports, it said.

Net services receipts increased, on a sequentially and year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, on the back of a rise in net earnings from computer services. The central bank had been maintaining that the CAD, a key indicator of the country’s balance of payments, would remain manageable.

Private transfer receipts in the January-March period, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to USD 28.6 billion, up by 20.8 per cent year-on-year.

In the financial account, the RBI said net foreign direct investment (FDI) at USD 6.4 billion was higher than USD 2.0 billion in Q3 2022-23, although lower than a year ago (USD 13.8 billion).

Net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded an outflow of USD 1.7 billion – driven by the equity segment compared to an outflow of USD 15.2 billion during the corresponding period a year ago.

Net external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to India recorded an inflow of USD 1.7 billion against an outflow of USD 2.5 billion during the third quarter of 2022-23 and an inflow of USD 3.3 billion in the final quarter of 2021-22.

“There was an accretion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) to the tune of USD 5.6 billion as against a depletion of USD 16 billion in Q4:2021-22,” the RBI said.

Regarding BoP during 2022-23, the RBI said the current account balance recorded a deficit of 2.0 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 compared to a deficit of 1.2 per cent in 2021-22 as the trade deficit widened to USD 265.3 billion from USD 189.5 billion a year ago.

Net invisible receipts were higher in 2022-23 due to an increase in net exports of services and net private transfer receipts, even though net income outgo was higher year-on-year. Net FDI inflows at USD 28 billion in 2022-23 were lower than USD 38.6 billion in 2021-22. The fiscal year also witnessed a depletion of USD 9.1 billion of the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis).