Cabinet nod to Rs 4,800 crore scheme for northern border villages

To improve the quality of life and encourage people to stay in their native locations in border areas, the union government on Wednesday announced a Rs 4,800 crore centrally sponsored scheme for four years through FY26.

The Cabinet approved the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ to ensure the comprehensive development of villages along the northern border areas. Out of the financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crore, Rs 2,500 crore would be used for constructing roads.

“The scheme will provide funds for the development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 Districts and 46 Border blocks 4 states and 1 UT along the northern land border of the country which will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the population in the border areas. In the first phase 663 Villages will be taken up in the programme,” the government said in a statement.

The scheme would help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing the outmigration from these villages adding to improved security of the border.

Key outcomes that would be attempted include connectivity with the all-weather road, drinking water, 24×7 electricity (solar and wind energy), mobile and internet connectivity. Tourist centres, multi-purpose centres and health and wellness Centers would also be promoted.

The scheme aims to identify and develop the economic drivers based on local natural human and other resources of the border villages on the northern border and development of growth centres on the “Hub and Spoke Model” through the promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship, leveraging the tourism potential through the promotion of local cultural, traditional knowledge and heritage and development of sustainable eco-agribusinesses on the concept of “One village-One product” through community-based organisations, Cooperatives, SHGs, NGOs, the government said.

Vibrant Village Action Plans will be created by the district administration with the help of Gram Panchayats to achieve 100% saturation of Central and state schemes.