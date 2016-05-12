Cabinet may decide on Automotive Mission Plan in a month: Anant Geete

The Automotive Mission Plan (AMP) 2016-26, which envisages creation of an additional 50 million jobs, is likely to come up before the Union Cabinet in a month, Union Minister Anant Geete has said. (Photo: Reuters)

Cabinet approval will pave the way for launch of the new AMP, which aims to put India’s automobile industry in the league of top three nations in engineering, manufacturing and export of vehicles, and auto components.

“We are extending the National Automotive Mission Plan till 2026. The Cabinet will take up this proposal for approval in a month,” Geete told PTI.

The first AMP was launched for 2006-16.

The government and the automobile industry have set an ambitious target of increasing the value of output of the sector to up to Rs 18.89 lakh crore under AMP 2016-26.

The plan, a collective vision of the government and industry, also looks to propel the Indian auto sector “to be the engine of the ‘Make in India’ programme”, potentially contributing in excess of 12 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Under the first AMP 2006-16, the auto industry had achieved a target of incremental job creation of 25 million while the country attracted investments topping the target of Rs 1.55 lakh crore from global and local OEMs as well as component makers.