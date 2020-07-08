Cabinet briefing LIVE: Agri Minister Narendra Tomar may detail extension of Modi’s Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

Last month, PM Modi said that the free ration scheme to benefit 80 crore needy people of India will be extended in the wake of increased demand for food amid the festive season.

Cabinet briefing LIVE: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will soon address a press conference. It is expected that Prakash Javadekar will announce the cabinet decision on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November. Last month, PM Modi said that the free ration scheme to benefit 80 crore needy people of India will be extended in the wake of increased demand for food amid the festive season. He had also mentioned that the government will bear a cost of Rs 90,000 for extending the food benefits. It has also been expected that the cabinet may give a nod for EPF support to workers and businesses under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and agree to establish the Agriculture Infra Development Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore. In the cabinet meeting, The cabinet had approved a scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, outstanding as on 31st March 2020, for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers. In the last Cabinet meeting, a scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana was approved. The cabinet had also decided that government banks, including 1,540 cooperative banks will be brought under the supervisory power of the RBI.