Cabinet briefing LIVE: Agri Minister Narendra Tomar may detail extension of Modi’s Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

Cabinet briefing LIVE: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will soon address a press conference. It is expected that Prakash Javadekar will announce the cabinet decision on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November. Last month, PM Modi said that the free ration scheme to benefit 80 crore needy people of India will be extended in the wake of increased demand for food amid the festive season. He had also mentioned that the government will bear a cost of Rs 90,000 for extending the food benefits. It has also been expected that the cabinet may give a nod for EPF support to workers and businesses under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and agree to establish the Agriculture Infra Development Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore. In the cabinet meeting, The cabinet had approved a scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, outstanding as on 31st March 2020, for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers. In the last Cabinet meeting, a scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana was approved. The cabinet had also decided that government banks, including 1,540 cooperative banks will be brought under the supervisory power of the RBI.
Highlights
Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said that a new institution - Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre - has been formed which will guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment.
In an effort to smoothen the process of imports and exports in India, the government has introduced a contactless process, which would enhance the in-house testing capability of the customs. M Ajit Kumar, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) unveiled new and modern testing equipment inducted into the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL), aimed at making imports and exports clearances faster. Read full story here
Listing out the scope in data, artificial intelligence, genomics, mobility, and the creative industry, the Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the country should select 12-13 areas of growth that can make India a global champion. he further said that this crisis is going to have huge losers and winners, therefore, India can decide whether it wants to lose or win. Read full story here
Unemployment rate in India has gone up again and has touched 8.87% in the week ended July 5 from a lower rate a week ago. Among the worst hit areas in joblessness are urban areas as the urban unemployment rate has risen to 11.26% from 10.69% a week earlier. On the other hand, rural unemployment stands at 7.78% from 7.62%, according to the data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Read full story here
The World Bank said that there is a need to take advantage of India’s private sector to improve health facilities in India as more than 60 per cent of health demand in the country is met by private bodies. Leveraging private clinics along with Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) may be used as tools to increase engagement with the private sector, said Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, World bank. Read full story here
The cabinet had approved a scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, outstanding as on 31st March 2020, for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers.
In the last Cabinet meeting, it was decided that government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks will be brought under the supervisory power of the RBI. The Cabinet had also approved the declaration of Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International Airport.
As PM Modi continues to push for ramping up exports under the Make in India or Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme, Amul has said that India can become a major dairy products exporter to neighbouring countries. Read full story here
India’s government is running out of options to fund its budget and may soon have to knock on the central bank’s door once again for the support. Read full story here
The ‘Make in India’ 2.0 has been announced at an opportune time especially for the currently struggling MSME sector. The narrative around Make in India has been going on for over five years now, however, this is the first time that the idea has been backed with a concrete plan, supply of funds and required resources to be able to march towards making India self-reliant. Read full story
The cabinet may also agree to establish the Agriculture Infra Development Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore.
The cabinet is expected to give a nod for EPF support to workers and businesses under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.
Last month, PM Modi said that the free ration scheme to benefit 80 crore needy people of India will be extended in the wake of increased demand for food amid the festive season.
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will soon address a press conference. The cabinet may approve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of extending PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November.