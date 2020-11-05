  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cabinet approves Rs 1,811 crore for 210 MW Luhri hydro plant

By: |
November 5, 2020 4:00 AM

The project is being implemented by state-run Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL) and is scheduled to be commissioned in five years.

During the project’s life cycle of 40 years, Himachal Pradesh will receive free power worth Rs 1,140 crore cumulatively, the government said. (Representative image)During the project’s life cycle of 40 years, Himachal Pradesh will receive free power worth Rs 1,140 crore cumulatively, the government said. (Representative image)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved investment of Rs 1,811 crore for the 210-mega watt uhri Stage-I hydro-electric project in Himachal Pradesh.

The project is being implemented by state-run Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL) and is scheduled to be commissioned in five years.

Related News

The hydro power plant is expected to generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually. The Union government is also providing grants of Rs 66.19 crore for supporting this project by providing enabling infrastructure.

During the project’s life cycle of 40 years, Himachal Pradesh will receive free power worth Rs 1,140 crore cumulatively, the government said.

Families affected due to this project will be provided with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years. The cost of the project was initially estimated to be Rs 2,208 crore. It was conceived as a run-of-the-river plant to tap the hydropower potential of Satluj, requiring about 150 hectre of land.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Cabinet approves Rs 1811 crore for 210 MW Luhri hydro plant
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PLI scheme for mobile manufacturing likely to ensure Rs 80k cr in tax revenues
2Economy to reach pre-Covid level by fiscal-end: Govt
3MFIs will continue to face challenges in near term: Icra