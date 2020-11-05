Cabinet approves Rs 1,811 crore for 210 MW Luhri hydro plant

During the project’s life cycle of 40 years, Himachal Pradesh will receive free power worth Rs 1,140 crore cumulatively, the government said. (Representative image)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved investment of Rs 1,811 crore for the 210-mega watt uhri Stage-I hydro-electric project in Himachal Pradesh.

The project is being implemented by state-run Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL) and is scheduled to be commissioned in five years.

The hydro power plant is expected to generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually. The Union government is also providing grants of Rs 66.19 crore for supporting this project by providing enabling infrastructure.

Families affected due to this project will be provided with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years. The cost of the project was initially estimated to be Rs 2,208 crore. It was conceived as a run-of-the-river plant to tap the hydropower potential of Satluj, requiring about 150 hectre of land.