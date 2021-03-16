Cabinet approves revised cost for strengthening power transmission system in Sikkim, Arunchal Pradesh

After commissioning, the created transmission and distribution system will be owned and maintained by the respective state utilities.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the revised cost estimates of the comprehensive scheme for strengthening power transmission and distribution in Arunachal Pradash and Sikkim at Rs 9,129.32 crore.

The scheme is being implemented through the state-run Power Grid Corporation in association with Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

It is targeted to be commissioned in a phased manner by December 2021 for awarded scope of works and 36 months from RCE (revised cost estimates) approval for un-awarded packages.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a major step towards economic development of the States of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim through strengthening of Intra-State Transmission and Distribution systems has approved the Revised Cost Estimate (RCE) of Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim at an estimated cost of Rs 9129.32 crore,” an official statement said.

The main objective of the scheme is government commitment for the total economic development of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim and to strengthen the intra-state transmission and distribution infrastructure by providing grid connectivity to remote distant locations, it added.

Implementation of this scheme will create a reliable power grid and improve the states’ connectivity to the upcoming load centres, thus extending the benefits of grid connected power to the villages and towns including the remote and border areas and all categories of consumers in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The scheme shall also increase the per capita power consumption of these states and contribute to the total economic development, it said.

Implementing agencies are hiring a considerable number of local manpower during their construction works, generating a lot of employment for skilled and unskilled local manpower.

Further, after completion, since the assets are new establishments, additional local manpower will be required for operation and maintenance as per standard norms, it added.

The scheme was initially approved in December 2014 as a Central Sector Plan Scheme of the Ministry of Power. The entire cost of the scheme will be borne by the Government of India through the Plan Scheme of the Ministry of Power.