The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops, which was made in the Budget 2018 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The MSP for paddy has been raised by around Rs 250 per quintal. The hike in MSP is one of the measures taken by the Narendra Modi government to end farmers woes in the country. In the Budget, the government proposed to hike MSP to one-and-half times of the procurement cost.

