Cabinet approves extension of jute packaging norms for foodgrains, sugar

By: |
Published: November 27, 2019 8:22:45 PM

The decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mandates that 100 per cent of the foodgrains and 20 per cent of sugar will be mandatorily packed in diversified jute bags.

Narendra Modi, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, GeM portal, West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, MeghalayaThe decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mandates that 100 per cent of the foodgrains and 20 per cent of sugar will be mandatorily packed in diversified jute bags.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of norms for mandatory packaging of foodgrains and sugar in jute material for the Jute Year 2019-20. The decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mandates that 100 per cent of the foodgrains and 20 per cent of sugar will be mandatorily packed in diversified jute bags.

“The decision to pack sugar in diversified jute bags will give an impetus to the diversification of the jute industry. Further, the decision also mandates that initially 10 per cent of the indents of jute bags for packing foodgrains would be placed through reverse auction on the GeM portal. This will gradually usher in a regime of price discovery.

Also read| Adulterated petrol, diesel: Cheap chemicals reaching your fuel tanks

“The approval will benefit farmers and workers located in the Eastern and North Eastern regions of the country particularly in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura,” an official statement said.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty, Reverse Repo Rate? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Cabinet approves extension of jute packaging norms for foodgrains, sugar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Modi govt’s new move to help farmers sell more; here’s how FCI can expand capacity
2PM-KISAN disbursals fall behind schedule; lakhs of farmers still waiting for 1st grant
3India’s crude steel output falls 3.4 per cent to 9.089 MT in October, says report