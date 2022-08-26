Cabinet approves curbs on wheat flour exports

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved a proposal to do away with exemptions for wheat or meslin flour from export restrictions.

This will allow the government to impose curbs on wheat flour exports to check rising prices and ensure food security for the vulnerable sections of the society, according to an official statement.

The amendment would allow the government to check exports of wheat flour keeping into consideration the domestic supplies. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will issue a notification shortly.

Also read: Jackson Hole Symposium: How and when to watch; why US Fed chair Powell’s speech is eyed by markets, economists

“Earlier, there was a policy not to prohibit or put any restrictions on the export of wheat flour. Therefore, a partial modification of the policy was required by withdrawing the exemption from ban or restrictions on export for wheat flour,” it stated.

On August 9, 2022, the government had sought to tighten rules on exports of wheat flour and other related products and mandated that such dispatches will be subject to the submission of quality certificates issued by the Export Inspection Council or its affiliates.

The certificates will be over and above the current requirement of recommendations by an inter-ministerial panel.

Industry sources said the aim of the notification by the DGFT was to discourage exports of wheat products to keep domestic supplies steady and prices under control.

The notification will come into effect from August 14. However, until August 14, those consignments that have already been handed over to the customs or where loading has taken place will be allowed to be dispatched, according to the notification.

Last month, the DGFT notified that exports of wheat flour (atta), maida, samolina (rava/sirgi), wholemeal atta and resultant atta would be cleared only after the clearance by the inter-ministerial panel.

The government came in with regulations as an irrational spike in outbound shipments of the commodity in recent weeks has threatened to undermine its ban on wheat dispatches.

Also read: India economic indicators show mixed signals on recovery in July; inflation, slowdown fears weigh on economy

Wheat flour exports witnessed a sudden and unusual surge in the aftermath of the ban on the outbound shipment of wheat on May 13, indicating that many traders might be using this route to beat the prohibition on the grain’s exports.

Usually, monthly exports at this time of the year are about 6,000-8,000 tonne. However, flour shipments exceeded 1 lakh tonne within a month of the ban on wheat, according to industry sources. To be sure, flour exports were neither banned nor restricted when wheat shipments were prohibited in May.

In value terms, exports of wheat or meslin flour jumped 64% last fiscal from a year before to $247 million, according to the DGCIS data. In contrast, wheat exports had jumped 274% in FY22 to $2.12 billion.