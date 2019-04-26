Businesses can use IGST credit to settle centre, state tax dues: CBIC

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 3:25:34 PM

Importers typically pay IGST on goods they bring into the country. Also IGST is paid on inter-state movement of goods. T

Business, IGST credit, centre tax dues, state tax dues, tax dues, CBIC, economy newsBusinesses can use IGST credit to settle centre, state tax dues: CBIC

Businesses that have accumulated Integrated GST (IGST) credit in their books can settle it against central and state tax dues in any proportion, the revenue department has said. Importers typically pay IGST on goods they bring into the country. Also IGST is paid on inter-state movement of goods. This tax is supposed to be set-off against the actual GST paid, or may be claimed as refund in certain cases.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in March had allowed utilisation of input tax credit (ITC) of IGST towards the payment of Central GST and State GST, in any order subject to the condition that the entire IGST liability has been first discharged using the accumulated credit. However, there were confusion among taxpayers regarding the quantum of utilisation of IGST credit in paying CGST and SGST dues.

The CBIC has now clarified that the IGST credit can be used in payment of CGST or SGST in any order or proportion. Under Goods and Services Tax (GST), the tax levied on consumption of goods or rendering of service is split 50:50 between the centre (CGST) and the state (SGST).

On inter-state movement of goods as well as imports, an IGST is levied, which accrues to the centre. Ideally, there should be ‘nil’ balance in the IGST pool at the end of a fiscal since the amount should be used for payment of CGST and SGST.

As some businesses are ineligible to claim the benefits of input tax credit (ITC), the balance gets accumulated in the IGST pool. AMRG and Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said, “This clarification from government would help businesses and taxpayers to swim out of the gap created between legal framework and GST network, now taxpayers can continue to work according to the functionality of GSTN without worrying for any legal consequences.”

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, “This was a much needed clarification as this should help bring to rest the varied interpretation apprehended by industry on the utilisation of IGST credit”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Businesses can use IGST credit to settle centre, state tax dues: CBIC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition