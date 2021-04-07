Bureaucratic rejig: Seth new DEA secretary, Bajaj shifted to revenue dept

As the new revenue secretary, Bajaj’s task, too, is cut out.

The government on Tuesday shifted Tarun Bajaj, secretary of the department of economic affairs (DEA), to the revenue department and appointed Karnataka-cadre civil servant Ajay Seth as the DEA secretary, as part of a bureaucratic shuffle.

Bajaj — who had worked at the Prime Minister’s Office before his elevation as the DEA secretary in April last year –was also holding the additional charge of the revenue department since the superannuation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey in February.

The appointment of Seth, a 1987-batch IAS officer who has been serving in his home cadre as the managing director of the state-run Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, comes at a time when the government has stepped up focus on massive infrastructure creation to reverse a Covid-induced, record 8% contraction in real GDP in FY21. He will also oversee the Centre’s ambitious plan to list select government securities on overseas indices in FY22 and co-ordinate closely with the central bank to undertake smooth borrowing without disruptions in the bond market.

As the new revenue secretary, Bajaj’s task, too, is cut out. India recently appealed against the Cairn Energy arbitration verdict at The Hague, challenging the $1.4-billion award. It had also appealed against another arbitration award in favour of Vodafone. A second wave of Covid-19 cases has threatened revenue collections in the coming months, just when it was assumed that tax mop-up had started to improve.

In a notification, the department of personnel and training said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared the appointment of Ali Raza Rizvi, a special secretary and financial adviser in the information and broadcasting ministry, as the new secretary in the department of public enterprises. Anil Kumar Jha, a special secretary in the revenue department, will take over as the tribal affairs secretary.

Jatindra Nath Swain, the current managing director of Solar Energy Corporation, will take charge as the new fisheries secretary.

Gyanesh Kumar, additional secretary in the home ministry, is appointed as the new Parliamentary affairs secretary, while Indevar Pandey will take over as the new secretary in the department of administrative reforms and public grievances and department of pensions and pensioners’ welfare. At present, Pandey is a special secretary in the ministry of development of north-eastern region.

Anjali Bhawra, a special secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs, will take charge as the secretary in the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities.